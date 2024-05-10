'25 Forward Niko Bundalo Earns Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program and new head coach Pat Kelsey have been dishing out multiple scholarship offers to Class of 2025 prospect over the last few weeks, and on Thursday, they identified another target in the cycle.
Hudson (Oh.) Western Reserve Academy forward Niko Bundalo announced that he is the latest 2025 recruit to be extended a scholarship offer to play for the Cardinals. He also holds offers from Cincinnati, Georgetown, Michigan State, Syracuse, UCLA and others.
The 6-foot-11, 195-pound power forward is a consensus four-star prospect in the 2025 cycle, and one that comes close to being regarded as a five-star recruit. He ranks as high as the No. 7 power forward and No. 19 overall player in the class, according to On3.
Since the end of the 2023-24 high school season, Bundalo has been excelling out on the offseason circuits. This past April, he was named a top performer at the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp.
"He is most comfortable with the ball, facing the basket, and creating opportunities," On3's Jamie Shaw wrote of Bundalo from the minicamp. "He is a capable shooter with a range extending out to three. And the threat of his knocking down a jump shot opens up his ability to drive toward the rim. Bundalo is strongly left-handed, but he plays with a controlled pace. He will need to continue tightening his jump shot and keep adding overall strength to his core and his base, which could help with his overall quickness."
He's also been doing well with Wildcat Select on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. So far, he has averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 32.5 percent on three-point attempts.
Bundalo is now the ninth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.
(Photo of Niko Bundalo via NBPA)
