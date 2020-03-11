Jordan Nwora Named A Third Team All-American By SI
Matthew McGavic
University of Louisville men's basketball junior forward Jordan Nwora has been named a Third Team All-American by Sports Illustrated, as voted on by the SI Staff on Wednesday. He is one of three ACC players to be named an SI All-American, following Duke's Vernon Carey and Tre Jones.
"Nwora's return to school last spring instantly made the Cardinals a national title contender, and he's largely lived up to expectations while recording 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as Louisville's leader."
A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist and First Team All-ACC selection, the Buffalo, NY native leads the team in points per game and is second in rebounding. He is the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free there percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.
No. 15 Louisville (24-7, 15-5 ACC) will play their first team in the ACC Tournament Thursday night against either Syracuse or North Carolina. Tip is scheduled for 9:00pm EST.
SI's College Basketball 2019–20 All-America Teams
First Team
Obi Toppin - Dayton
Luka Garza - Iowa
Malachi Flynn - San Diego State
Devon Dotson - Kansas
Markus Howard - Marquette
Second Team
Payton Pritchard - Oregon
Udoka Azubuike - Kansas
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Vernon Carey, Duke
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Third Team
Jordan Nwora - Louisville
Filip Petrusev - Gonzaga
Jared Butler - Baylor
Jalen Smith - Maryland
Tre Jones - Duke
