Jordan Nwora Named A Third Team All-American By SI

University of Louisville men's basketball junior forward Jordan Nwora has been named a Third Team All-American by Sports Illustrated, as voted on by the SI Staff on Wednesday. He is one of three ACC players to be named an SI All-American, following Duke's Vernon Carey and Tre Jones.

"Nwora's return to school last spring instantly made the Cardinals a national title contender, and he's largely lived up to expectations while recording 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as Louisville's leader."

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist and First Team All-ACC selection, the Buffalo, NY native leads the team in points per game and is second in rebounding. He is the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free there percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

No. 15 Louisville (24-7, 15-5 ACC) will play their first team in the ACC Tournament Thursday night against either Syracuse or North Carolina. Tip is scheduled for 9:00pm EST.

SI's College Basketball 2019–20 All-America Teams

First Team

Obi Toppin - Dayton

Luka Garza - Iowa

Malachi Flynn - San Diego State

Devon Dotson - Kansas

Markus Howard - Marquette

Second Team

Payton Pritchard - Oregon

Udoka Azubuike - Kansas

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Vernon Carey, Duke

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Third Team

Jordan Nwora - Louisville

Filip Petrusev - Gonzaga

Jared Butler - Baylor

Jalen Smith - Maryland

Tre Jones - Duke

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp