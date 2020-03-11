One year after Zion Williamson, there's plenty of star power left in college basketball. It may come in different forms—mid-major stars, unlikely breakouts and senior standouts—but that seems fitting for a season that has been unorthodox all-around. Whether it's at Dayton and San Diego State or Duke and Kansas, there's talent worth watching, and we're here to celebrate that after the end of the regular season.

It's hard to narrow down the best of the best, but we asked our staff to each vote on 10 men's players worthy of All-America honors, the results being broken into a first team, second team and third team. The results are below.

USA TODAY Sports

First Team All-America

Obi Toppin, Dayton

After a solid redshirt freshman season in 2018–19, Toppin stormed onto the national scene this year behind his gaudy stats (20 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 63.3% field-goal percentage) and show-stopping dunks, turning himself (and his team) into must-see TV. He's the engine of one of the country's top teams, leading the Flyers to a 29–2 regular-season record and a possible No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Toppin, who has the ability to step out to the perimeter (39% from three on 82 attempts), has seen his status—and NBA draft stock—blow up during a special season.

Luka Garza, Iowa

The rise of Garza has been one of the most unexpected storylines of this college basketball season. The Iowa big man went from averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds as a sophomore to becoming a nearly-unstoppable scoring and rebounding machine as a junior. Garza has put up major production night-in and night-out for the Hawkeyes, averaging a near double-double with 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. Like Toppin, he can step out from three, where he's shooting 35.8% on 109 attempts, but he does the bulk of his damage on the inside. Garza's in the middle of a remarkable stretch where he's scored at least 20 points in 16 straight games.

Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Another unlikely All-America candidate back in the preseason, Flynn came to the Aztecs after transferring from Washington State and sitting out last season. While SDSU is more than just its star point guard, there are few players more important to their teams than Flynn, who leads the country in win shares (7.4) and averages 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. With a knack for clutch shooting (including a memorable game-winning three vs. San Jose State), the junior is the single-biggest reason San Diego State has pulled off such a remarkable season.

Devon Dotson, Kansas

When Dotson decided to pass on the NBA draft and return for a sophomore season, this was about as well as Jayhawks fans could've expected it to go to date. The point guard of the clear No. 1 team in the land, Dotson provides scoring (18.5 ppg), speed, playmaking and leadership for Kansas, and forms a formidable inside-out duo with Udoka Azubuike. A low three-point percentage (30.2%) is one of the only blemishes on Dotson's year, and if the Jayhawks are to cut down the nets, expect the 6'2" sophomore to be the one who leads the way.

Markus Howard, Marquette

The lone senior on SI's first team, Howard's illustrious career will soon come to a close. While his individual brilliance hasn't always led to team success, there's no doubting Howard's status as a dynamic scorer and someone capable of heating up at a moment's notice. The 5'11" guard has reeled off five straight 30-point games heading into the Big East tournament, and earlier this season back at the Orlando Invitational, he dropped 91 points in a two-day span against Davidson and USC. While putting up big numbers again, Howard has actually been slightly more efficient than as a junior, and he's canned 41.2% of his three-point attempts.

Second Team All-America

Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Maybe one of the more under-appreciated four-year players in college basketball, Pritchard's ability to take over and close out games should strike fear in any Ducks' opponent this March. Having the best season in his career, the point guard has taken on a much larger scoring role this year and is doing it with a notably better efficiency than as a junior. He's averaging 20.5 points and 5.5 assists on the season, including 25.5 points in his last six games heading into the postseason.

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

After missing the vast majority of his junior season with a wrist injury, Azubuike has been a vital part of Kansas's return to No. 1. He's a dominant presence inside who has taken things to another level of late, including a 31-point, 14-rebound, five-block effort vs. TCU. Azubuike's 74.4% effective field goal percentage leads the entire country, and he's in the top 20 for both offensive rebounding percentage and block percentage. A 44.1% free throw average does bring some concern late in games, but he more than makes up for it with his game-changing ability.

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Another player with the capability to carry a team on his back and turn a game on a dime, Powell is the leader of a tough-minded Seton Hall team hoping to send him out on a high note. While he's struggled at times with efficiency as a senior, Powell (21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg) can be counted on to get you a bucket and is comfortable taking on a high level of responsibility in the offense.

Vernon Carey, Duke

The only freshman of a senior-laden second-team, Carey didn't come to Durham with the hype of a Zion Williamson or R.J. Barrett. He's not nearly as flashy as either of them, but he's the latest freshman to have a big season for Coach K. The 6'10" center has been a force inside for the Blue Devils, averaging 17.8 points and adding 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. Put simply, Carey produces, and when he stays out of foul trouble he's the reliable scorer this Duke team needs on offense.

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Winston's senior season started with tragedy: the death of his brother, Zachary, who was a basketball player for Albion College. Through that heartbreak—and through on-court struggles by a Spartan team that spent a majority of the season failing to live up to preseason expectations—the point guard once again pieced together a strong season (18.6 ppg, 5.8 apg). As Michigan State has rounded into form of late, Winston has been the one guiding the way, and he has a chance to go out on top after a stellar career.

Third Team All-America

Jordan Nwora, Louisville: Nwora's return to school last spring instantly made the Cardinals a national title contender, and he's largely lived up to expectations while recording 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as Louisville's leader.

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga: Petrusev is the latest big man under Mark Few to go from reserve player one season to big-time starter the next, and he's been a productive, efficient interior presence for the reloaded Zags.

Jared Butler, Baylor: The offensive jump made by Butler as a sophomore is a key reason why the Bears have had such a successful season. He's stepped into the role of top offensive option (16.0 ppg) with ease and is second on the team in steals.

Jalen Smith, Maryland: After a somewhat quiet start to the season, Smith made the sophomore leap and more in time for Big Ten play. The 6'10" forward has posted a double double in 12 of his last 13 games and has even turned into a legitimate threat from deep.

Tre Jones, Duke: Despite him not being the highest Duke player on this list, Jones is the heart of the Blue Devils—the steadying point guard who sets the tone on defense and can make things happen through sheer force of will (just ask UNC).