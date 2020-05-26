Jordan Nwora Unbothered by Uncertainty Surrounding NBA Draft Process

When Jordan Nwora declared for the 2020 NBA Draft back in April, he was fairly confident in his decision to jump to the next level. The junior forward for Louisville men's basketball stated that he thought he "did enough at Louisville and now is the best time for me to go."

Unfortunately, that's pretty much where the certainly ends for the Buffalo, NY product.

For him and many other NBA prospects looking to begin the next stage in their careers, the entire pre-draft process has been on an indefinite hold thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's crazy just not knowing when anything's happening," Nwora said in a teleconference with reporters Tuesday, "Hopefully we can find out sooner rather than later."

During a normal period of time leading up to the draft, organizations will typically host prospects for in-house interviews and individual workouts, as well as attend the annual NBA Draft Combine.

All that has gone out the window in this draft cycle.

Adding to the uncertainly for Nwora in particular, there's not a clear consensus as to where in the draft he will go, let alone who will take him. In recent mock drafts, he has been listed as high as 36th, but also as low as 51st. He also said that he's talked to "a little over 20" of the NBA's 30 teams via Zoom calls that have lasted typically around 45-60 minutes.

Fortunately, he believes he's in a better position to handle the uncertainly regarding the pre-draft process considering he had tested the NBA waters last offseason. He also thinks he can contribute right away regardless of what team selects him with whatever pick at their disposal.

"I feel like I fit with almost any team that would want to pick me up because of how I play," Nwora said. "I'll be able to fill a need in terms of shooting, I'll be able to spread the floor for any team that picks me up. That's something that the NBA is looking for now. Shooting is a premium in the league."

Nwora says that he hasn't received any sort of indication as to when or if prospects will get to work out with teams in person. For the time being, he has been relegated to working out and training at home with his father Alex. Given the elder Nwora's status as the coach of the Nigerian national basketball team, that has helped his son stay in peak physical condition during quarantine.

"It's really good having him be able to help me out through this process," Nwora said. "I'm lucky to be able to work out right now."

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled for Thursday, June 25, but is subject to change if & when then 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp