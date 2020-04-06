Louisville forward Jordan Nwora declares for NBA Draft

After weeks of speculation that he would forgo his final year as a Cardinal, University of Louisville men's basketball forward Jordan Nwora makes it official and has declared for the NBA Draft, he announced today on Twitter.

While Nwora declared for the NBA last offseason but opted to come back to school for his junior year, this time around he will be staying in the draft.

“I really just think and feel that now is the best time for me to reach my dreams and I got to go for it,” Nwora said in an interview with 247Sports. “Now is the best time for me. I think I did enough at Louisville and now is the best time for me to go.”

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI & AP All-American, the Buffalo, NY native led the team in points per game with 18.0 and was second in rebounding with 7.7. He is the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free throw percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

Louisville (24-7) was set to take on the Syracuse Orange (18-14) in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, but the remainder of the tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwora is currently projected by Sports Illustrated as the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp