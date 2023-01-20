Okorafor: 'I'm Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak.

In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA Academy Africa prospect Emmanuel Okorafor to their 2022-23 roster. The true freshman big man is immediately eligible to play for the Cardinals, and could make his debut at the Eagles on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

When looking at Louisville's current roster, adding a player like Okorafor is a bit head scratching. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward/center joins a crowded Cardinals frontcourt, one where Jae'Lyn Withers, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Sydney Curry and J.J. Traynor already get regular playing time between the four and five spots. If anything, Louisville needed a midseason addition at guard so that El Ellis doesn't have to play close to 40 minutes on a nightly basis.

However, there is one thing that Okorafor provides that Louisville desperately needs: consistent energy and effort.

"Definitely, I'm going to bring the energy to Louisville," Okorafor said in a recent interview with ESPN's Leonard Solms. "I'm going to motivate guys that we can do it. I'm going to do my best, play hard and give all the effort I have for us to win games."

All season long, this area has been a massive concern for the Cardinals. Outside of the near-constant turnovers, a lack of energy, effort and overall resilience has been one of the main reasons that Louisville currently sits at 2-17 on the year and winless in ACC play.

Okorafor acknowledges that UofL isn't exactly in the best of spots, but believes that he can be a guy that helps them generate momentum moving forward because of his high motor and on-court performance.

"Right now, the situation that they are in isn't really a good situation, but I know that I'm a guy that always plays hard," he said to ESPN. "Wherever I go, I always play hard, I always give my best to help the team."

At only 18 years old, he's already proven that this is far from an empty statement. Okorafor joined NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal in May 2021 before enrolling full time in March 2022, and was one of 12 NBA Academy prospects chosen to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Basketball Africa League as part of their Elevate Program. Established in 2019 as a joint effort between the NBA and FIBA, the BAL is regarded as the premier basketball league on the African continent.

Playing for BC Espoir Fukash during the 2022 BAL, which is a team based out of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Okorafor was one of the top rookies in the league. Despite BC Espoir Fukash going just 1-4, it wasn't due to Okorafor's efforts, as he averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

"Emmanuel is one of the bright stars coming out of NBA Africa," UofL head coach Kenny Payne said in a statement announcing Okorafor's addition to the Cardinals. "He's versatile, strong, a great rebounder and excellent running the floor."

His best performance came in BC Espoir Fukash's final game of the BAL against the Cape Town Tigers on Apr. 19. Down by as much as 22, Fukash proceeded to mount the biggest comeback in the history of the BAL, winning 96-92. Okorafor played a large role in the comeback, finishing with 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Having already played against professionals in the Basketball Africa League, Okorafor believes he can use that experience to make a seamless transition to playing college basketball.

"Playing in the ACC, playing in Louisville right now, won't really be a problem for me because I've fitted in a professional league, the BAL," he said to ESPN. "That was my first time playing in the BAL, and I play hard, and I know what I can bring to a team."

(Photo of Emmanuel Okorafor via University of Louisville Athletics)

