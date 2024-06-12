Report: Louisville to Host Ole Miss in ACC/SEC Challenge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After being excluded from the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge last season, the Louisville men's basketball program will be making their debut in the event this upcoming season.
The Cardinals will be hosting Ole Miss at the KFC Yum! Center for the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The game will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with time and TV designation yet to be determined.
In what was year one under former Texas head coach Chris Beard, the Rebels had one of their better seasons in recent memory. Despite going just 2-9 over the final six weeks of the season, Ole Miss still finished the 2023-24 season at 20-12 after winning 18 of their first 21 games.
The matchup will also serve as a homecoming of sorts for Dre Davis. The former Louisville forward spent the last two seasons at Seton Hall before transferring to the Rebs this offseason.
Louisville and Ole Miss have met just three prior times, with the Rebels holding a 2-1 advantage in the series. They have not faced off since the Cardinals claimed a 77-68 neutral site matchup in Cincinnati back on Dec. 18, 2008.
Ole Miss is now the eighth known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2024-25 season. The Cardinals will open the season against Morehead State on Nov. 4, host Tennessee on Nov. 9, play three to-be-determined matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27-29, travel to Kentucky on Dec. 14, host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 28.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
