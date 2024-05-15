Louisville Cracks On3's 2024-25 Post-Spring Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the coaching carousel and transfer portal movement both having finally come (mostly) to a halt, we're starting to get some semblance of who the top team's in women's college basketball are going to be for the 2024-25 season. With that, the Louisville women's basketball program is already starting to insert themselves into that conversation.
On3 recently released their post-spring women's basketball top25 rankings, and the Cardinals landed inside the top-15 at No. 13 overall.
Louisville is one of six ACC teams to crack the poll. Notre Dame tops the bunch at No. 5, with NC State and Duke just in front of the Cards at No. 9 and 10, respectively. North Carolina comes in at No. 18, while Florida State rounds out the conference's selections at No. 21. USC, South Carolina, UConn and Texas make up the top four overall.
By their typically lofty standards, Louisville had a bit of a down season. They entered the year as the No. 17 team in the nation, but finished with a 24-10 record and 12-6 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals fell to Middle Tennessee in their NCAA Tournament opener, marking the first time under head coach Jeff Walz that they have failed to advance past the first round of the Big Dance.
That being said, Louisville is in line to have a team next season that sports an incredible amount of both talent and experience. They return three of their top five scorers in Olivia Cochran, Nyla Harris and Jayda Curry; bring in Miami transfer Ja'Leah Williams; and welcome a recruiting class that ranks sixth in the nation.
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter