Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Josh Jamieson as Louisville Assistant Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne's first bench staff as a head coach is now officially complete.

Josh Jamieson, who has spent the last 15 seasons with Oregon in various capacities, was tabbed by Payne Wednesday as the third and final assistant on his coaching staff. Former Duke assistant Nolan Smith and former Kansas legend/Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning were added as assistants earlier this month.

"Me and Josh have been friends for quite some time, since my days out there," Payne said during Jamieson's introductory press conference. "He is one of the brightest young basketball minds in the business. He has done everything it takes to run a program from A to Z. From scheduling, to whatever it is to run a basketball program, this man has done, and he is a hell of a basketball coach. This opportunity is a benefit to us more than I can tell you, and I'm happy that he's here with me."

Jamieson spent the 2021-22 season as the Ducks' executive director after being their director of operation for his first 14 years with the program. His first two seasons in Eugene were spent alongside Payne, when he was an assistant for then-head coach Ernie Kent.

"It's really kind of hard to believe, hard to let it sink in," Jamieson said. "For me, this is a culmination of a lot of years of a tremendous relationship with Kenny, and a shared philosophy that we've had about the ability to do things a certain way. I'm over the moon for the chance to get here, and to really be part of the program that he's putting together. I think it's a new day in Louisville, and it's a very exciting one."

Below is Jamieson's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

