Watch: Kenny Payne Introduces Nolan Smith as Assistant Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Recently hired Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne has found the first assistant coach on his staff.

Nolan Smith, who has spent the last six seasons on staff for Mike Krzyzewski at Duke in various capacities, was officially tabbed by Payne as his first assistant Monday. He will not serve as the associate head coach, as previously reported.

"As I talked about in my (introductory) press conference, the criteria that I was looking for (in an assistant coach), the whole time I knew it was him," Payne said. "The love of young people, high character, dedicated to the craft, helping kids reach their dreams. All of that is him."

Smith is the son of former Cardinals star Derek Smith, who was a member of Louisville’s 1980 championship team and is the seventh-leading scorer in program history. Smith was also born in Louisville, and his father, who died of a massive heart attack in 1996, is buried at Cave Hill Cemetery.

"It's really hard to explain just the emotions I've felt since landing this morning, " Smith said. I've had chills. First thing my wife and I did, we went and saw my dad, and I let him know that I'm home.

"Coach Payne called me, and said 'are you ready? We doing this?' I knew it was right. To have this Card on my chest means the world to me. To be a part of this, it's bigger than me."

Smith was a star for the Blue Devils from 2007-11, helped them win a national title in 2010, and was the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 2011. He joined Duke's staff in 2016 as a special assistant, was promoted to director of basketball operations and player development in 2018, then again this past offseason to assistant coach.

Below is Smith's full introductory press conference:

(Photo of Nolan Smith, Kenny Payne: Matt Stone - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

