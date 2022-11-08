Skip to main content

Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Bellarmine

The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The start of a new era of the Louisville men's basketball program is officially here.

Following a long offseason and a pair of preseason exhibition games, the first regular season matchup under new head coach Kenny Payne is just one day away. Payne, a former player for Louisville under Denny Crum and assistant coach for Kentucky under John Calipari, was hired by the Cardinals this past March.

"It's hard for me to spin in and say how I will feel. My emotions will be all over the board," Payne said when asked what his emotions will be when he steps out onto the court for the first time. "But really and truly, what's really important, is that I put a product on the court, and I get guys to buy into team. Let's bridge a gap. Let's make Louisville proud. Let's make the city proud. Let's get this program back to where it needs to be."

Payne and his Cardinals will be facing a team that is very familiar to this community: Bellarmine. Led by longtime head coach and former Louisville assistant Scott Davenport, the Knights are coming off of a 20-13 season that saw them win the Atlantic Sun Conference championship.

"Bellarmine is a very good basketball team," Payne said. "Very smart, one of the smartest teams and we'll face. An excellent passing team, excellent moving teams, they set great screens. We have to be alert. Everything that I talked about, defensively, that I want to see this team do, they better do it tomorrow. Because if not, they'll burn you."

Prior to their matchup with the Knights, Payne, forwarda J.J. Traynor and Kamari Lands took time to meet with the media. They discussed the preseason exhibition matchups, previewed the upcoming game vs. Bellarmine, the team's overall progress since Payne arrived, Lands' development, Traynor's aggression and confidence and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Forwards J.J. Traynor and Kamari Lands

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

