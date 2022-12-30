Skip to main content

Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Preview Kentucky

The Cardinals are back in action after a long layoff to take on their in-state rival.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rivalry week is finally here.

This year's iteration of the annual Battle of the Bluegrass might not have the luster and allure that previous editions have featured, but nonetheless, it's almost time for the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball programs to do battle. Despite being 2-11, the Cardinals know how important this game is.

"Rivalries are always been very big," forward J.J. Traynor said. "My dad played here, and even after that, I just remember in school, it'd be almost like off day almost when Kentucky played Louisville. We'd watch the games in class, the history is there, and it's just exciting day. I'm glad to be a part of it."

It will be a huge game for head coach Kenny Payne in particular. Not only did did he play for Louisville during the late 1980's, but he spent 10 years with Kentucky as an assistant coach under current Wildcats head coach John Calipari.

"I haven't really thought about it," Payne said. "I'm more so thinking about the players, but obviously it'd be emotional. I had a lot of great memories there, but I'm at home. I said before  and I'll say it again: I just want to win the game by one, and I'll run out of the arena and get out of there. That's the way I processed this."

Prior to their matchup with the Wildcats, Payne, Traynor and forward Kamari Lands took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at NC State and their ensuing time off during Christmas break, previewed the upcoming showdown at Kentucky, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Forward J.J. Traynor and forward Kamari Lands

