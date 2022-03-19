Kenny Payne Tours Campus, Reflects on Time as Louisville Player

The newly-hired head coach of the Cardinals toured campus for the first time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Kenny Payne.

On Friday, the former Cardinal and longtime Kentucky assistant coach was officially tabbed to be the next head coach of the Louisville men's basketball program. A myriad of former Louisville players and other influential figures in the city were present for his introductory press conference, and he also made an appearance at the women's basketball program's NCAA Tournament opener that evening.

The next day was spent getting acclimated to his new surroundings, while also doing a bit of reminiscing. Interim athletic director Josh Heird and SID Kenny Klein took Payne and his family on a tour to University of Louisville's campus.

"It's changed a lot, I can't recognize it. My memories of it, the way I've always envisioned it the way it's used. This is my first time really walking through this campus," Payne said. "It means a lot for (my family) to see all the things that we've been through here, and where I got my real start."

The tour started at the Kueber Center, Louisville's on-campus practice facility. The tour then made its way across the street to the construction site of what will be Denny Crum Hall, which is set to be completed this fall.

After that, they walked to the main campus, first stopping at the Belknap Academic Center - which is on the site where Crawford Gym used to stand.

Opening in 1964, Crawford Gym formerly served as the men's basketball program's practice facility, while also seeing usage by the swimming program and the ABA's Kentucky Colonels. It hosted intense pick-up games during the summer, and it was common to see the best of the best from all over the region take part.

"So many great players came through to play ball," Payne said. "Walking in and coming in out of high school, watching Griff and Lancaster, Junior and Derek Smith come here to play. Rodney and Scooter, who were in the NBA, to come back to give back to the younger players with their ability to play, and us all playing together. It was surreal. There's a lot of history on these grounds. A lot of history."

The tour ended at Ekstrom Library, in the heart of Louisville's campus, before doubling back to the Kueber Center. While Payne was a four-year player for the Cardinals from 1985 to 1989, he did not earn his bachelor of science in sport administration until 2003.

“This is where I spent my nights trying to get that degree," he said.

During the tour, Payne briefly talked to the small media contingent that was allowed to tag along, including Louisville Report. He discussed seeing campus for the first time, what his last 24 hours has been like, and the impact of Crawford Gym.

Below are Payne's full comments, as well as some photos from the tour:

(Photo of Josh Heird, Kenny Payne: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

