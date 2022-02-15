Watch: Mike Pegues, El Ellis Preview Miami

The Cardinals are back in action to face the Canes after a week off.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's extended time away from the court couldn't have come at a better time.

Following their loss at Notre Dame last Wednesday, the Cardinals are now on a six-game losing streak for the first time since the 1990-91 season. Fortunately, instead of having to deal with a quick turnaround, Louisville had a seven-day span between games, allowing them to mentally reset.

"I feel like that week that we had was really good for us," guard El Ellis said. "We had a lot of time to think, a lot of time to be in the gym on our own, be away from everybody and playing games. It was good to have that time. I'm in a good head space right now."

Their next matchup, a home game against Miami, won't come easy. In the preseason, the Hurricanes were picked to finish 12th in the league, but currently sport an 18-7 record and are third in the ACC standings)

"(Jim Larranaga)'s a phenomenal coach," interim head coach Mike Pegues said. "He's been around a long time. It was just a matter of time before he got back on the right track, and got a group of guys in there that were willing to adhere to what he wants to do."

Prior to their matchup with the Canes, Pegues and Ellis took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Notre Dame, the week off, previewed the upcoming game vs. Miami, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

Guard El Ellis

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter