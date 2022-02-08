Watch: Mike Pegues, Noah Locke Preview Notre Dame

The Cardinals are heading to South Bend for a rematch with the Fighting Irish.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things didn't exactly go Louisville's way in their most recent game at Syracuse.

After nearly taking down Duke and North Carolina thanks to a much more noticeable effort, the Cardinals could not do anything right defensively against the Orange. They allowed 'Cuse to shoot 55.2 percent from the field and 12-23 on threes, suffering a 92-69 loss in the process.

"In certain situations, like ball screens and stuff like that, we were supposed to play just regular - knowing our positions - ball screen defense," guard Noah Locke said. "We kind of had some mishaps, because we were maybe thinking about a shooter that could have been opened in the corner."

Now, Louisville (11-12, 5-8 ACC) travels to South Bend, Ind. for a rematch against the team that kicked off their five-game losing streak - Notre Dame. Back on Jan. 22 in what would be Chris Mack's final home game, the Cardinals fell to the Irish 82-70, partially due to horrendous second half defense.

"They don't play a lot of guys, but they get a lot out of the guys that they play," interim head coach Mike Pegues said. "We have to be able to guard the ball, keep the ball in front, stay on our rotation as much as we can so that we don't give up rhythm threes, and then we got to contain (Paul) Atkinson inside."

Prior to their matchup with the Fighting Irish, Pegues and Locke took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Syracuse, previewed the upcoming game vs. Notre Dame, and more.

