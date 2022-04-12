Report: Mike Pegues to Join Thad Matta’s Staff at Butler

The former Louisville assistant and acting/interim head coach has finally found his next coaching opportunity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After losing out on a pair of other post-Louisville opportunities, Mike Pegues has finally found his next gig.

The former assistant and acting/interim head coach of the Cardinals is heading to Butler where he will serve as an assistant coach under recently re-hired head coach Thad Matta, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Before landing the assistant job at Butler, the 44-year-old Pegues was also in the running for two other positions. He was a candidate for the head coaching job at George Washington until the Colonels opted to hire Miami assistant Chris Caputo, and was also being targeted by Georgetown to join head coach Patrick Ewing's staff.

Pegues had not one, but two stints where he took over as the man in charge of the Cardinals during the 2021-22 season. He served as the acting head coach during their first six games while Chris Mack was suspended, then was the interim head coach for their final 12 after the University and Mack mutually parted ways in late January.

It was his first experience as a head coach at the collegiate level, leading the Cardinals to a 7-11 record under his guidance. He went 5-1 as the acting head coach and 2-10 as the interim, although Louisville had already lost five of their last six when he was given the interim tag. They finished the season at 13-19 overall.

The Hyattsville, Maryland native came to Louisville with Mack when he was hired away from Xavier in 2018. He spent six season with the Musketeers under Mack, producing an overall record of 142-67 and five trips to the NCAA Tournament - including an Elite Eight appearance in 2017.

Prior to that, he spent two years as an assistant at his alma mater of Delaware, as well as a season with VCU as their video coordinator. Before getting into coaching, he had a professional playing career overseas in Italy, New Zealand, England and Argentina before a knee injury ending his playing days.

Pegues had an incredible collegiate playing career with the Blue Hens. Playing from 1996 to 2000 under current Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, he amassed 2,030 total points, becoming Delaware's all-time leading scorer.

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

