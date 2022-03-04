Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West and Noah Locke Talk Senior Day, Preview Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as it began, the 2021-22 season for the Louisville men's basketball program has nearly reached its end.

On Saturday, the Cardinals will play their regular season finale against Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center. With it being the final home game of the year, it also serves as Louisville's Senior Day, with the program honoring Noah Locke, Jarrod West, Mason Faulkner and Malik Williams.

"It's crazy," West said. "I've played in probably 150-plus games in my career, and the other day is my last true road game, and tomorrow's my last home game. It kind of just puts into perspective how fast time really flies, to really cherish and enjoy every moment."

It won't be easy for the Cardinals to come out victorious against the Cavaliers and head into the ACC Tournament with some momentum. Virginia won the first matchup, 64-52, in what would be Chris Mack's final game back on Jan. 24, and have dominated the series since Louisville joined the ACC.

"We all know how UVA plays," interim head coach Mike Pegues said. "They going to slow that thing down and make you guard for 30 seconds. I think that's the most important thing tomorrow, in terms of our game plan, is to see if we can sustain our defensive patience and concentration throughout the possession.

"They make you concentrate and defend, and work and communicate, well into the shot clock. That's something that we've always talked about, especially as of late. I think that's plagued us. It certainly hurt us against Virginia Tech and other teams here recently."

Prior to their matchup with the Cavaliers, Pegues, West and Locke took time to meet with the media. They discussed the season up to this point, previewed the upcoming game vs. Virginia, reflected on their collegiate careers, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

Guard Jarrod West

Guard Noah Locke

(Photo of Jarrod West: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

