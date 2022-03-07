Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Georgia Tech

The Cardinals kick off their ACC Tournament run against the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The postseason is finally here for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Following the conclusion of a disastrous regular season, one which they went just 12-18 and saw the Cardinals part ways with head men's basketball coach Chris Mack, Louisville now shifts their focus to the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Despite receiving a No. 11 seed, accompanied with incredibly unlikely odds of winning the tournament to punch their ticket to NCAA Tournament, the program is trying to maintain faith that a miracle run could be in store.

"I just feel like this time of year is always like magical, right? Somebody always wins a game, or wins a tournament that nobody predicted that they would win," interim head coach Mike Pegues said.

It also helps that Louisville is kicking off the ACC Tournament against someone they have previously beaten this season. The Cardinals are matched up against 14th-seeded Georgia Tech in the first round, whom they defeated on the road 67-64 back on Jan. 2.

"It gives us a good amount of confidence," guard Jarrod West said. "We feel like we match up well with them. Obviously, they've got some good players. They're a talented team and well coached. But again, it's a clean slate. We've played everybody in the league, so we know them, they know us."

Prior to their matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Pegues and West took time to meet with the media. They reflected on the regular season, discussed their mindset heading into the ACC Tournament, previewed the game against Georgia Tech, and more.

