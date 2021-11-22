Watch: Mike Pegues, Malik Williams Talk Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship

The Cardinals are heading to the Bahamas for their first games away from the KFC Yum! Center this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville needed a Noah Locke three-pointer and a defensive stop from Jarrod West down the stretch to come out on top, but they were still able to hold off Detroit Mercy long enough to escape with a 73-67 win in their previous matchup.

With their four-game home-stand to open up the 2021-22 season now in the rear view mirror, the Cardinals are set to play their first games away from the KFC Yum! Center, traveling down to Nassau for a pair of games in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

"It is a business trip, and we want to enjoy it as much as possible," fifth year forward/center Malik Williams said. "Especially for the younger guys and the last year guys. All the way across, we got to enjoy the experience."

But as the co-captain mentioned, the team is still focused on basketball. Louisville will see a significant uptick in competition in the MTE, opening up the event against Mississippi State, then facing either Richmond or Maryland.

"It's not a vacation," acting head coach Mike Pegues said. "If we manage to enjoy the trip a little bit, in the midst of preparing for a very good Mississippi State team, then I'm good with that. But, that obviously can't distract us from going down there and doing what we're supposed to do."

Prior to their departure for the Bahamas, Pegues and Williams took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Detroit Mercy, previewed their first game int he Bahamas against Mississippi State, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Forward/Center Malik Williams

Acting Head Coach Mike Pegues

(Photo of Malik Williams, Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

