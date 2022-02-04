Skip to main content

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jae'Lyn Withers Talk Recent Struggles, Improving Effort

The Cardinals have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has definitely seen better days.

The Cardinals are currently in the midst of their first four-game losing streak since 2004, have dropped seven of their last eight games to fall to .500 on the regular season, and have to finish the year operating without a permanent head coach.

"The desperation level is through the roof right now," forward Jae'Lyn Withers said when asked how badly the team needs a win. "We're fighting with everything that we got right now."

Louisville has lost both of their games since Mike Pegues took over as interim head coach, but there is some encouragement that better days are coming. The Cardinals were tied with No. 9 Duke with eight minutes to go, and took North Carolina to overtime.

"I think our guys realized, even though we lost, it's like I told them, I don't think I've ever been prouder of a group that has lost back-to-back games," Pegues said "I know we've lost some prior to that, but obviously we've had a huge change over since I've been the head coach."

Prior to their matchup with the Orange, Pegues and Withers took time to meet with the media. They discussed where the team currently sits as it pertains to their improving effort despite their win-loss record, the officiating from the previous game against North Carolina and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

Forward Jae'Lyn Withers

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

