Former Louisville Signee Bobby Pettiford Commits to Kansas

The point guard has found a new home just over a week after asking for his release from his NLI to play for the Cardinals.

(Photo of Bobby Pettiford: The Butner-Creedmoor News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ten days after being released from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Louisville men’s basketball program, Bobby Pettiford has found a new home, as he announced Tuesday his commitment to play for Kansas.

On Mar. 20, both he and power forward Eric Van Der Heijden were released from their National Letters of Intent to the Cardinals. Two days later, Van Der Heijden committed to Ole Miss.

While the university simply stated that they were released to “pursue other opportunities”, both left as a result of the news that Louisville is parting way with assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Gaudio was the lead recruiter for both signees.

“We have granted both their full release and wish them both well," head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “I want them to be happy with their decision and find a place where they can be successful."

The 6-foot-1 & 175-pound point guard for South Granville HS, averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 steals in his junior year. He was named to the MaxPreps 2019-20 Junior All-America honorable mention team.

The Creedmore, N.C. native followed that up with a senior year in which he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2. 3 steals per game, landing him on SI All-American's SI99 - which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2021.

Despite the decommitments, Louisville is still bringing in JUCO point guard El Ellis, high schools seniors wing Michael James & center Roosevelt Wheeler, and Miami transfer forward Matt Cross to play for the Cardinals next season.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

