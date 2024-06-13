Piecing Together Louisville's 2024-25 Non-Conference Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of the Louisville men's basketball program is on the horizon. After going 8-24 this past season and 12-52 in two years at the helm, Kenny Payne was dismissed as the head coach of the Cardinals immediately following the end of their season. Not long afterwards, Charleston's Pat Kelsey was tabbed as the man to replace Payne.
Roughly two-and-a-half months removed from Kelsey's hiring, Louisville is generating some serious local and national buzz. He and his staff are bringing in 13 newcomers for year one at the helm, with his 12-man portal class ranking No. 1 nationally according to On3. Despite everything that the Cardinals have been through over the last few years, they are trending towards potentially getting back to the NCAA Tournament in Kelsey's first year.
Speaking of year one, who exactly will Louisville be playing on their non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season? While UofL has yet to officially announce it, we can piece it together based on what has been previously reported.
Teams are currently permitted to play up to 31 regular season games, and 29 if they do not participate in a multi-team event, or MTE. With the ACC sporting a 20-game conference slate, the Cardinals have 11 slots for non-conference opponents during the regular season. Out of those 11, nine have been filled.
Louisville will be tipping off year one of the Pat Kelsey era with a home matchup against Morehead State on Monday, Nov. 4, according to Bracketeer.org's Rocco Miller. Later that week, they'll host Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 9 in what is the first leg of a home-and-home series announced last week.
The next reported home game comes just before the Cardinals head off to the Battle 4 Atlantis in late November, as they will be hosting Winthrop on Friday, Nov. 22 according to Made for March. This pits Kelsey against his former team, as he coached the Eagles from 2012 to 2021 before heading to Charleston.
For the Battle 4 Atlantis, Louisville will travel to Paradice Island in The Bahamas from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Friday, Nov. 29, playing three games over those three days. While the Cardinals' exact opponents have yet to be unveiled, the rest of the eight-team field includes Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Oklahoma, Providence and West Virginia.
Louisville's first game after their trip to The Bahamas will be a home matchup with Ole Miss as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The final reported home non-conference game is showdown with Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 28, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
So far, Louisville just has one reported true road game. They'll be heading to Lexington for the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to Rothstein.
Midway through June, here is how Louisville's non-conference schedule currently stands:
- Morehead State (Monday, Nov. 4)
- Tennessee (Saturday, Nov. 9)
- Winthrop (Friday, Nov. 22)
- vs. Opponent TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis - Wednesday, Nov. 27)
- vs. Opponent TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis - Thursday, Nov. 28)
- vs. Opponent TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis - Friday, Nov. 29)
- Ole Miss (Tuesday, Dec. 3)
- at Kentucky (Saturday, Dec. 14)
- Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Dec. 28)
(Photo of Louie: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal and USA)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter