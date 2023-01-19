Skip to main content

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game

When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When you're having as rough of a season as the Louisville men's basketball program is, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.

Speaking to the media following the Cardinals' blowout loss to Pitt Wednesday night, first year head coach Kenny Payne revealed that an unnamed Panthers players started talking trash to him after a late defensive rotation led to a Pitt three-pointer.

"The ball moved around, I could see the play coming, one of our players was sort of in the gap, but not really," Payne said. "I am yelling to him, ‘you have to get here, you have to get here’. He is looking around, boom, the ball hits his hands, the guy shoots the ball in rhythm. He turns around to me and says to me, ‘he’s not there, Coach, he’s too late’."

However, Payne was not annoyed by that fact that an opposing player had opted to talk trash to him. Instead, he admired the fact that he played witch such optimism, and wished that his own players were the aggressors.

"I like that," he said. "I like to see a guy play with confidence. Fans or critics may say I want them quiet and act like you’ve been there before. There is a battle going on and they are the aggressor. They are the predators, and we are the prey.”

Pitt connected on an astounding 14 three-pointers, en route to handing Louisville a 75-54 loss at the KFC Yum! Center. It was the Cardinals' eighth 20-point loss of season, a new single-season program record.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Louisville now sits at 2-17 overall and 0-8 in ACC play, are on a nine-game losing streak. With 12 games remaining in the regular season, they are just three losses away from tying the most in a single season in school history.

They will be back in action next Wednesday when they travel to Boston College on Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

P1180043
Basketball

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Pitt 75, Louisville 54

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19814864_168388606_lowres
Basketball

What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 75-54 Loss vs. Pitt

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19814805_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Listless Louisville Thumped By Pitt to Extend Losing Streak

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_19722102_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Out vs. Pitt

By Matthew McGavic
179CB888-AF28-4368-BE70-ECF34CA690FE
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Pitt at Louisville | Game 19

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17820843_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Louisville Adds Georgia Tech Transfer Eylia Love

By University of Louisville PR
USATSI_18701714_168388606_lowres
Other Sports

Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox

By Matthew McGavic
fCHht1ik
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers

By Matthew McGavic