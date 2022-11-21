Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

- Tipoff: Monday, November 21 at 5:00 p.m. EST

- Location: Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii.

- How To Watch: ESPN2

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Arkansas -13.0 (KenPom)

- All-Time Series: Louisville leads 4-3

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 96-66 on Nov. 17, 2009 (Hall of Fame Showcase - Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.)

G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.)

F Jae'Lyn Withers (6-9, 220, R-Jr.)

F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-10, 250, So.)

F Sydney Curry (6-8, 270, Sr.)

Arkansas

G Davonte Davis (6-4, 185, Jr.)

G Ricky Council IV (6-6, 205, Jr.)

G Anthony Black (6-7, 198, Fr.)

G/F Jordan Walsh (6-7, 205, Fr.)

F/C Makhi Mitchell (6-9, 230, Sr.)

Comparison

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville has participated in the Maui Invitational three times before in 1989, 2000 and 2004. The Cardinals are 5-4 all-time in the event and 21-11 overall in the state of Hawaii.

UofL has won 45 of its last 101 games against AP ranked opponents. The Cardinals are 62-69 against Top 25 teams over the last 12 years, as well as 23-33 against Top 10 teams over that span.

Louisville is the first team since at least 1980 to lose its first three games of the season by one point each, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Including last year’s 51-50 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament, the Cardinals are the first team to lose four straight games overall by one point since Stetson in 1981-82.

Per Ken Pomeroy, Louisville is 338th in the country in Division I experience with an average of 0.91 years.

Through three games, the Cardinals have been outscored by a combined 113-92 in the first half, but have outscored their opponents 106-88 in the second half.

Senior guard El Ellis’ 72 points are the most by a Louisville player in the first three games of a season since Wes Unseld had 101 points against Georgetown College (45), Kansas (20), and Northwestern (36) to open the 1967-68 season. Ellis is the first Cardinal to score at least 29 points in back-to-back games since Reece Gaines (current team video coordinator) did it against TCU and Marquette on March 6-7, 2002. Ellis was tied for eighth in the country in scoring (24 ppg) as of Saturday

Last game: Louisville fell 61-60 to Appalachian State as Ellis' potential game-winner was waived after after he failed to get the driving layup off in time.

Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield secured his first career double-double with a final line of 12 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. The forward’s 12 points set a new season high and tied a career high dating back to his time at Tennessee. His 10 rebounds tied a career best, set against Bellarmine on Nov. 9 in the season opener.



Guard/forward Mike James poured in nine points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field. He also pulled down four rebounds and blocked one shot.



Guard Hercy Miller set new career highs in rebounds (6), assists (2), and minutes (25) in coming off the bench. The guard played 18 of his 25 minutes in the second half to help bring the Cardinals back within one. He also chipped in with a season-high five points.

Arkansas

Arkansas has scored over 70 points in each of the first three games while holding its opponents to fewer than 60 points each time.

In Arkansas’ history, the Razorbacks have scored at least 70 points and held opponents to fewer than 60 points in the first three games of the season just two times in 100 years.

No team has made more than 19 shots nor attempted more than 56 shots this season. The season-low 45 attempts by Fordham tied for the lowest by a Razorback opponent in the Eric Musselman era.

The 30 turnovers Arkansas forced versus Fordham were the most by an opponent since Dec. 2004.

Arkansas has not shot particularly well from 3-point range this season. The Razorbacks are just 13-of-48 (27.1%) ^ In games 1 and 2, Arkansas only had three players make a triple. The three players were a combined 6-for-26 (23.1%). In game three, five Razorbacks made a 3-pointer.

Ricky Counil IV led all scorers in each of the Razorbacks’ first three games and ranks third in the SEC in scoring (18.7 ppg). Council also ranks fourth in the SEC in FG% (.579).

Similar to Council, Trevon Brazile has produced game-highs in each of the first three games of the season. Brazile began his Razorback career with several career marks in the win over North Dakota State. He posted his first career double-double (21 pts and 12 rebs), scored a career-high 21 points, and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, including a career-high 11 on the defensive end.

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., has missed the first three games 2022-23 season. The freshman is going through right knee management and is being withheld for precautionary measures. There is no timetable on his return.

A pair of Razorbacks were recognized by the Naismith Hall of Fame as Nick Smith Jr., was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List and Jordan Walsh was named to the Julius Erving Watch List. The Jerry West Award goes to the nation’s top shooting guard and the Julius Erving Award goes to the nation’s top small forward.

