Cold Shooting Extends Louisville's Winless Streak at Clemson

Despite a noticeable uptick in effort, a cold shooting night doomed the Cardinals to extend their losing streak at Littlejohn Coliseum

(Photo of Clyde Trapp, David Johnson: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

CLEMSON, S.C. - Heading on the road to face Clemson five weeks earlier than expected on just two days' notice, Louisville's woes at Littlejohn Coliseum continued onward, as the Cardinals fell 54-50 to the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Louisville connected on just 18 of their 57 field goal attempts (31.6%), including 5 of their 24 (20.8%) three-point attempts, just three of twelve (25.0%) on layups, and 9 of 16 (56.3%) at the free throw line.

Both teams move to 10-4 on the season, with Louisville sporting a 5-3 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play, and Clemson moving to .500 at 4-4 to break their three-game losing streak. The Cardinals drop to 0-4 on the road against the Tigers as members of the ACC, with their lone win at Littlejohn Coliseum coming back on Dec. 18, 1973.

Carlik Jones led Louisville with 11 points, albeit on 4-14 from the field. David Johnson scored just four points, and combined with Jones to shoot 6-22 with eight turnovers to three assists. Jae'Lyn Withers and Samuell Williamson each had double digit rebounds with 12 and 10, respectively.

Despite shooting just 35.8%, Clemson finished with three scorers in double figures. Aamir Sims poured in a game-high 16 points, with Al-Amir Dawes and Hunter Tyson contributing 15 and 10.

Like in so many of their games this season, the Cardinals yet again started slowly against the Tigers. The Cardinals turned the ball over four times in the first seven minutes, and committed three shot clock violations before the third media timeout.

However, unlike prior instances this season, their sluggish start in this contest had more so to do with Clemson's tenacious defense than it did with Louisville's efforts. The Cardinals played with a heightened amount of effort, energy and hustle throughout the game, as opposed to many previous games where they looked listless.

While Louisville did not shoot well to start the game, nether did Clemson, as both teams shot under 40% from the field. But a +4 rebounding advantage in favor of the Cardinals, accompanied by standing up the Tigers at the perimeter and not allowing a single trip to the free throw line, gave Louisville a 22-21 lead heading into halftime.

Bad shooting for both teams got even worse in the second half, as Louisville and Clemson combined to shoot 20-58 (34.5%) from the field and 6-32 (18.8%) on three-point attempts after reconvening from the half. At one point, just six total points were scored during a seven minute period in the half.

The difference, however, is that Clemson was able to connect on shots down the stretch whereas Louisville could not. In the final four minutes, Clemson went 4-5 from the field compared to 4-8 from Louisville, with Dawes scoring 12 second half points.

Next up for Louisville, they will return home for the first half of a men's & women's basketball doubleheader at the KFC Yum! Center, taking on the Georgia Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:00 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp