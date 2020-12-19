Shorthanded Louisville Routed by Wisconsin for First Loss of Season

The Cardinals were playing their first game in 18 days, and were down their best player.

MADISON, Wis. - It was contest where the odds were stacked immensely against the Louisville men's basketball program.

The No. 23 Cardinals were taking the floor for the first time in 18 days, a span during which the program was unable to practice for nine days due to COVID-19.

Making matters worse, graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones, who leads the team in points (17.3) & assists (5.3) and is second in rebounding (7.0), was deemed unavailable moments before tipoff. Louisville was already short forward/center Malik Williams, and guards Charles Minlend & Josh Nickelberry due to various injuries.

Combine that with facing a No. 12 Wisconsin squad that sports a starting five consisting of all seniors, including three fifth-year seniors, and you have the recipe for a blowout.

Traveling up to the Kohl Center for their first road trip of the young season, and the Cardinals experienced just that at the hands of the Badgers to the tune of 85-48 for their first loss of the season.

The rust, accompanied by the short bench, made itself incredibly apparent right out of the gates, and Wisconsin took full advantage. The Badgers hit 10 first-half three-pointers to tie their season-high, while holding the Cardinals to a scoreless stretch of over nine minutes during this time.

As a result, Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) found themselves trailing 44-18 at the half, an eye-popping 26-point deficit. In the 107-year history of the Cardinals basketball, it was the largest halftime deficit in program history.

By the final horn, Wisconsin connected on 16 of their 25 three-point attempts (64.0%), just two short of their program record. On the other end, Louisville could only hit 5 of their threes (35.7%).

It wasn't just the long ball that Louisville struggled on, as the Cardinals had trouble connecting on buckets all over the floor, shooting just 17-47 (36.2%). Ball security was also an issue, as they turned it over 18 times, leading to 19 Wisconsin points off turnovers.

Guard David Johnson & forward Quinn Slazinski were the only Cardinals to crack double figures, scoring 12 and 11, respectively. Wisconsin's Micah Potter led all scorers with 20.

Next up for Louisville, they will travel for their second road game in a row, taking on the Pitt Panthers at the Petersen Events Center for their ACC opener. Tipoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network (Fox Sports South in Louisville).

