Louisville Report
Louisville Men’s Basketball Resumes Team Activities

MatthewMcGavic

Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a brief pause due to COVID-19, the Louisville men’s basketball program is now back in action.

The Cardinals announced Thursday that they had been advised by their medical team to begin integration back to the court. The team will participate in two days of individual or small group sessions on Thursday and Friday, with the first organized full team practice scheduled for Saturday.

Back on Dec. 3, Louisville announced that they were indefinitely pausing all team-related activities due to a positive COVID-19 test among their "Tier 1" individuals, consisting of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff.

As a result, their game against UNC Greensboro, which had been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 at the KFC Yum! Center, had to be cancelled.

Louisville was also supposed to travel to Madison, WI on Dec. 9 to take on the Wisconsin Badgers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, until that game had to be postponed. Both programs continue to look for a future date for the contest, but Louisville says there is “currently no plan in place for the postponed contest”.

Louisville has won its first four games of the season, playing those four at home in the KFC Yum! Center in a seven-day period. The Cardinals, as a result, moved into the Associated Press Top 25 earlier this week, debuting this season at No. 25.

The Cardinals’ next scheduled game is Dec. 16 against NC State for their ACC opener in the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

