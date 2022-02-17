Louisville Falls to Miami for Seventh Consecutive Loss

The Cardinals are now on their longest losing streak since World War II.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to make history this season, but not the kind they want to be making.

Returning to the court after a week off to face Miami, the Cardinals came close to snapping their lengthy skid, but once again were unable to crack the win column, falling to the Hurricanes 70-63 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville's current losing streak has now been extended to seven, the first time since 1941 that they have dropped seven in a row. The Cardinals (11-14, 5-10 ACC) have lost ten of their last 11 since starting the season at 10-4 and 4-0 in conference play.

The Canes barely bested the home team in the shooting department, 45.9 percent to 42.9, but was 7-25 on three-point attempts to the Cardinals' 2-13. Both teams made seven free throws and committed 10 turnovers, with Miami edging out on glass, 38-36.

Dre Davis and El Ellis were the stars of the show for Louisville, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively, with Noah Locke adding 11. Malik Williams and Samuell Williamson did not play.

Miami certainly didn't waste any time taking advantage of Louisville. The Cardinals took a 6-3 lead in the first few minutes of the game, but then the Canes immediately responded with a 13-0 run, and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the first half.

Louisville was able to keep the halftime deficit to just 35-25, allowing them to stay somewhat in the game, but it was more so due to Miami cooling off down the stretch after a hot shooting start.

The Cardinals avoided jacking up unnecessary threes, but shot just 10-26 inside the arc before halftime, whereas Miami was 45.5 percent from the field and 5-14 on threes at the half.

Louisville's shooting vastly improved when they came out of the locker room. They connected on their first seven field goal attempts and 11 of their first 13, pulling it back to a one-possession game with 8:36 left.

Unfortunately, that was then followed up by a 5-18 cold stretch by the Cardinals to end the game. They were able to fire off a 7-0 run and pull within three points with 1:09 to go thanks to their work at the free throw line, but couldn't cash in during the final minute.

Next up, Louisville will stay at the KFC Yum! Center to host Clemson for their second-to-last home game of the season. Tip-off against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of El Ellis, Charlie Moore: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

