Louisville Falters Down Stretch at North Carolina

The Cardinals were on the wrong side of a 10-3 run in the final six-plus minutes of a tie game with the Tar Heels.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Just two days removed from snapping their longest losing streak since World War II, the Louisville men's basketball program found themselves back on the wrong side of the win/loss column Monday against North Carolina, falling 70-63 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Like several games during their seven-game losing streak, the Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) could not cash in down the stretch. Tied with the Tar Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at 60 a piece with 6:23 left to go, Louisville then proceed to connect on just one of their final nine attempts, making way for a 10-3 UNC run to end the game. Their final points came with 2:57 left.

Statistically speaking, it was a relatively even matched contest. North Carolina barely won the rebounding battle at 32-30, both teams connected on seven three-pointers, as well as committed 13 turnovers for 14 opponent points. The biggest fact that proved to be the difference was shooting, as Louisville connected on 45.0 percent from the field to UNC's 49.1.

Three Cardinals finished in double figures, with Malik Williams, Dre Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers each scoring 10 points. Four Tar Heels cracked double digits, led by a game-high 17 from Brady Manek.

The Cardinals' first half against the Tar Heels, from an offensive standpoint, resembled that of their opening half against Clemson - for better and for worse. Louisville shot 11-18 on two point attempts, tallied 18 points in the paint, and actually took a plus-two rebounding advantage into half.

But, it also meant that Louisville shot way too many unnecessary three-pointers - going 4-15 from long range in the first half. Fortunately, it didn't play too much of a detriment thanks to solid early effort down low and on defense, with the teams heading into halftime tied at 36.

Up until the homestretch, the Cards and Heels spent most of the second half jockeying for position, as the lead in either direction was not greater than three points through the first 14 minutes. Louisville connected on 11 of their first 18 second half field goals before faltering, while North Carolina shot 54.5 percent for the entire half.

Next up, Louisville will continue their three-game road trip with a rematch at Wake Forest. Tip-off against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Armando Bacot, Jarrod West: Bob Donnan - USA TODAY Sports )

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter