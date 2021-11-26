Louisville Smothers Mississippi State in Bahamas

The Cardinals turn in an impressive performance on the glass and on defense in their first game away from home.

NASSAU, Bahamas - Playing in their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center this season, the Louisville men's basketball program travelled down south for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, and kicked off the four-team MTE with a 72-58 drubbing of Mississippi State.

For the Cardinals (4-1, 0-0 ACC), it was a Thanksgiving feast on the defensive end and the backboards. Facing a Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 SEC) squad that had been shooting 45.7 percent on three-point attempts heading into the game, they were held to just 1-15 from long range, and 33.3 percent from the floor.

After getting out-rebounded in two of their four games up to this point, Louisville imposed their will on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 47-38. The Cardinals also shot 41.3 percent from the floor and were 7-22 on three-pointers.

Samuell Williamson led the way with 15 points and six boards, with Dre Davis pouring in 12 and seven, and Jae'Lyn Withers at 11 and three. Malik Williams came two points short of a double-double, hauling in 10 boards.

Through most of the season up to this point, effort on defense and on the backboards has been a major criticism of this Louisville team. Against Mississippi State, the energy and execution in both departments was much improved right out of the gates.

In the first half, the Bulldogs were held to just 25.0 percent from the floor, including 0-5 on three-pointers, and even had a scoreless stretch that lasted six minutes and 34 seconds. On the glass, the Cardinals seized a 27-20 rebound advantage at the half, including 9-4 on offensive boards, leading to 12 second chance points.

Thanks to increased performances in those crucial areas, as well as double-digit halves from both Williamson (13 points) and Davis (12 points), Louisville took a 41-25 lead into the locker room, leading by as much as 20 in the first half.

Instead of cooling off, the Cardinals kept on ticking when they re-took the court in the second half. Not only was their defense and rebounding prowess still looming large, but their offensive efficiency took a step forward to maintain their large lead.

Louisville hit nine of their first 16 shots of the second half before cooling off a touch, and connected on four of their nine second half three-point attempts after going 3-13 in the first.

Mississippi State shot 40.9 in the second half to close the gap down the stretch, but still continued to throw up bricks from beyond the arc, making their only three-pointer of the game with 2:22 left. This allowed the Cardinals to coast to the finish line, even leading by as much as 28.

Next up, Louisville will conclude their stint in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, and take on Maryland in the event's championship game. Tip-off against the Terrapins is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter