Van Lith, Carr Guide Louisville Past Boston College

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville women's basketball team defeated Boston College 73-65 Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center marking its fifth-consecutive home victory.

Hailey Van Lith led the way for the Cardinals (15-6, 6-2 ACC) with 24 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Chrislyn Carr stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, six assists, four steals, and three rebounds. Olivia Cochran chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Mykasa Robinson provided a spark off the bench, registering eight points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals.

Robinson also set a new school record for games played in a career with 145, which was previously held by Jazmine Jones.

Louisville shot 50 percent from the field and from beyond the arc in the win, while forcing 23 Boston College turnovers.

Taina Mair led the Eagles (13-8, 3-5 ACC) with 16 points, seven assists, and four rebounds. JoJo Lacey added 15 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while Ally VanTimmeren chipped in with 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting in the loss.

In the midst of a tightly contested second half, Carr buried a three from the right corner after a Louisville steal with 4:51 remaining in the game to give the Cards a five-point cushion, 62-57. On the ensuing Cardinal possession, Robinson drove down the lane and dropped the ball down to an open Nyla Harris, hitting the layup from the right block to extend the lead to seven.

Boston College was able to pull within four with 42 seconds remaining, but Van Lith and Carr iced the game for the Cards both hitting a pair of free throws down the stretch to set the score at 73-65.

Carr also gave the Cardinals a lift to start the game, registering three steals in the first three minutes of the contest. Carr also scored five of the team's first 11 points, while adding two assists during that stretch.

Louisville went on a 14-2 run over the final 5:23 of the first quarter to give themselves an early 20-9 lead heading into the second quarter. As a team, Louisville forced Boston College into 10 turnovers and totaled seven steals through the first 10 minutes of action.

Boston College was able to find a rhythm from deep in the second quarter to get themselves back in the game. The Eagles hit three, three-point shots over a 1:05 span which helped propel them to their biggest lead of the contest, 31-27, late in the first half. Louisville regained the lead heading into the break behind two Van Lith free throws.

Looking ahead, the Cards will host No. 20/18 NC State on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

(Photo of Chrislyn Carr: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

