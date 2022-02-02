Louisville Rallies to Escape Miami With Road Win

The Cardinals trailed the Canes by as much as nine in the fourth quarter.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kianna Smith had 21 points and Olivia Cochran scored the go-ahead basket as No. 4 Louisville outlasted Miami 69-66 Tuesday night.

Cochran finished with 18 points, including her layup with 32 seconds remaining that gave Louisville (19-2, 9-1, Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-66 advantage. Mykasa Robinson stole an inbounds pass and Smith’s two free throws with 11 seconds left gave Louisville its final margin.

Kelsey Marshall’s game-tying 3-point attempt as time expired bounced off the rim.

Miami (11-8, 4-5) took a 66-65 lead Marshall’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds left.

Ja’Leah Williams had 16 points and Destiny Harden finished with 13 for the Hurricanes, who fell short of upsetting nationally ranked Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Miami beat then No. 2 Louisville 79-73 Feb. 17, 2019.

The Cardinals rallied from a nine-point deficit midway through the fourth period and took the lead 65-63 on Chelsie Hall’s corner 3-pointer with 56 seconds remaining.

Karla Erjavec’s 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Hurricanes their largest lead at 59-50.

Marshall’s 3-pointer with time expiring tied it at 35-35 at halftime.

The game was rescheduled from Jan. 9 after members of the Cardinals roster entered COVID health and safety protocols.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: another slow second half start plagued the Cardinals, who had six turnovers and shot 4-of-14 from the field in the third quarter. In Sunday’s home win over Duke, the Cardinals’ 18-point halftime lead was reduced to single digits before they extended it to the 12-point final margin.

Miami: the prospects of a top four league finish and securing a double-bye in the conference tournament next month became dimmer. Five of the Hurricanes’ nine remaining conference games are on the road, including visits to No. 12 Georgia Tech, No. 20 Notre Dame and No. 24 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Louisville: visits Clemson on Thursday.

Miami: hosts Syracuse on Thursday.

(Photo courtesy of Jared Anderson - ACC Pool)

