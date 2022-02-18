Skip to main content

Louisville Comes Up Short at North Carolina

The Cardinals will now need some outside help if they want to win the ACC.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Kennedy Todd-Williams knocked down the go-ahead free throws with 16.2 seconds left and No. 24 North Carolina survived Louisville’s two final-play missed shots to upset the third-ranked Cardinals 66-65 on Thursday night.

Todd-Williams finished with 19 points to lead the Tar Heels (20-5, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ended an eight-game skid against the Cardinals in dramatic fashion.

After Todd-Williams’ free throws, Louisville called timeout to set up a final play. As the clock dwindled down, Kianna Smith hit the front rim on a 3-point attempt. Chelsie Hall managed to grab the rebound and toss the ball up as she fell to the court. The ball sat on the rim before slowly rolling off as the horn sounded.

Deja Kelly had 18 points for UNC, which shot just 38% and made only 5 of 19 3-pointers.

Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points to lead Louisville (22-3, 13-2), which had won all eight meetings with UNC since joining the ACC for the 2014-15 season.

(Photo of Emily Engstler: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

