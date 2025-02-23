Louisville Collapses Late, Falls to No. 9 North Carolina
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women's basketball team (19-8, 12-4 ACC) dropped a hard-fought game with #9 North Carolina (25-4, 13-3 ACC), 79-75, Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter but could not hold off a Tar Heel offense that posted 29 points in the final 10 minutes to storm back for the win. Louisville shot just 25-64 (39.1%) from the field, and even though they outrebounded UNC 42-27 in the game, it was not enough to fend off the Tar Heels.
Jayda Curry played all 40 minutes for the Cards and led the team with 18 points on 7-15 (46.7%) shooting. Louisville boasted a balanced offensive attack with Merissah Russell posting 13 points off the bench, Tajianna Roberts and Olivia Cochran contributing 11 points each, and Nyla Harris and Ja'Leah Williams each scoring 10. Cochran's 10 rebounds secured her fourth double-double of the season.
After UNC hit a triple for the contest's first field goal, Louisville went on a 13-0 scoring run over three minutes to give the Cards a commanding 14-3 lead early in the game. Reniya Kelly knocked down a three for the Tar Heels to stop the bleeding, and UNC finished the quarter on an 8-2 run, but Louisville's impressive first quarter ensured a 20-14 lead through 10 minutes.
The physicality ramped up significantly in the second quarter, with both teams committing hard fouls as the quarter progressed. The Cards' defense stayed strong, allowing the Tar Heels to score just three points by the second media timeout. Louisville's offense began to struggle, however, scoring just six points themselves over the first five minutes of the quarter. UNC built momentum on offense, using a 9-0 run to cut the Cards' lead to two with under two minutes in the half. Louisville played a tough final two minutes and was able to take a 35-29 lead into the break.
The Cards outrebounded the Tar Heels 25-16 in the first half and forced seven UNC turnovers. Curry led Louisville scorers with seven first-half points, while Roberts and Harris each added six points of their own.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the start of the third quarter, with the Cards' lead hovering between five and nine through the first seven minutes of play before a late media timeout. Russell's eight third-quarter points kept Louisville afloat, and the Cards entered the final quarter with a 55-50 advantage.
Roberts entered double-digit scoring with a fastbreak and-one layup to kick off the fourth quarter. After a quick timeout, both teams traded threes to bring the Tar Heels' deficit down to four, and UNC got within two of the Cards with six and a half minutes remaining. Both teams kept fighting down the stretch, and the Tar Heels took their first lead since 3-1 with a four-point play with two and a half minutes remaining. The game was tied going into the final minute, but Louisville was unable to hold off the UNC comeback, falling 79-75.
The Cards will stay in Louisville for their final home game of the season against Clemson on Thursday, February 27 at the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
(Photo of Olivia Cochran: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
