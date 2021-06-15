'23 North Laurel SG Reed Sheppard Receives Louisville Offer

One of the top prospects in Kentucky has officially received an offer from the Cardinals.

(Photo of Reed Sheppard: Alex Slitz - Lexington Herald-Leader)

LONDON, Ky. - With Tuesday being the first day that college coaches can reach out to Class of 2023 prospects, Louisville head coach Chris Mack didn't waste any time extending a scholarship offer to one of the top recruits in the Bluegrass State.

Reed Sheppard, a guard for North Laurel (Ky.) in London, Ky. and UK legacy recruit, announced Tuesday morning that he had officially picked up an offer from the Cardinals.

Sheppard is the son of not one, but two former Wildcats players. His father, Jeff, is a two-time national champion in the late 1990's, while his mother, Stacey, is one of the top scorers in program history.

But that hasn't stopped Mack from expressing interest in Sheppard, and vice versa. He has been a target for a while, and when the mandatory recruiting dead period was lifted on June 1, Sheppard was on Louisville's campus for an unofficial visit two days later.

It also helps that the 6-foot-2, 170-pound shooting guard is a high regarded recruit. He ranks as the No. 65 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports' in-house rankings, and the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky, second only to Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

In his sophomore year for North Laurel, Sheppard established himself as the most prolific scorer in Kentucky. His 30.1 points per game average led the state, shooting 55.8% from the field and 40.9% on three-point attempts. He also logged 7.1 rebounds and helped lead North Laurel to a 25-3 record.

He is just one of several Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Glenn, Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, Wayne (Oh.) point guard Lawrent Rice, Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson..

