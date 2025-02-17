Louisville's Reyne Smith Hits Three-Pointer Milestone in Win at Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's no secret that Reyne Smith has played a major role in the Louisville men's basketball program's success in year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. On a near nightly basis, the sharpshooting Australian has been a focal point of the opponent's scouting report because of his three-point shooting ability.
On Sunday night, that prowess from deep earned him a massive single-season milestone. In Louisville's 75-60 win at Notre Dame, Smith finished with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. As you can imagine, every one of his attempts were beyond the arc.
Smith's fourth and final made shot of the night was his 100th made three-pointer of the season, becoming just the third Cardinal to ever make 100 or more threes in a single season, joining Taquan Dean and Preston Knowles.
On the UofL single-season made threes leaderboard, he and Knowles' 100 makes from the 2010-11 season are tied for the third-most in program history. Dean holds the top two spot, making 122 threes in the 2004-05 season, and 105 in the the 2005-06 season.
"He's like a son to me," head coach Pat Kelsey said of Smith after the Notre Dame game. "It's kind of emotional and to see the success he's had this year, because he came with me from Charleston. He was a three-year player, decorated player there. I believe he was one of the best three -point shooters in the country, but now on this stage for him to really have raised the level of his game- he's better here than he was there, and he was really, really good there. It's just so awesome to see."
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound shooting guard currently leads the nation in made threes, while his 39.8 three-point shooting percentage is second in the ACC (UVA's Isaac McKneely - 41.7) and 59th in D1. In 26 games played and 14 starts, he's also averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 15-of-33 inside the arc.
"He's not just a 'suburban jump shooter' as Skip Prosser used to say," Kelsey said. "He can guard, he's tough, he'll go in there and put his nose in there and rebound. He's a really good all around player."
Following Kelsey from Charleston this past offseason, Smith was one of the top players for the Cougars last season. Playing in all 35 of Charleston's games while making 28 starts, he was their leading scorer at 12.8 points per games, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was named All-CAA Second Team for his efforts.
The three-point specialist that he is, Smith connected on 39.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and 41.0 percent of his field goals overall. 112 of his 133 made field goals and 284 of his 324 attempts last season were threes.
The native of Ulverstone, Australia has been a productive player in every one of his seasons in college. In 102 career games and 89 starts with Charleston, Smith has totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Matt Cashore - Imagn Images)
