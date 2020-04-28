Louisville Report
Seygan Robins entering the transfer portal

samdraut

Seygan Robins is entering the transfer portal, first reported by Danielle Lerner of The Athletic and Jody Demling of Cardinal Authority. The 5-foot-10 guard is seeking more playing time.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz says Robins is welcome back at Louisville if she doesn't find a suitable team.

Robins played in two games this season as a sophomore before redshirting due to an ankle injury. She had five rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes against Murray State Nov. 8 in her final game of the 2019-20 season. 

Robins appeared in 26 games and averaged 7.5 minutes as a freshman.

She was named Kentucky’s 2018 Miss Basketball as a senior at Mercer County. She led Mercer County to two state championships in high school.

Walz announced that Lindsey Duvall entered the transfer portal yesterday in pursuit of a team with more opportunity for playing time.

With a returning backcourt that includes ACC Player of the Year Dana Evans, Elizabeth Balogun, Mykasa Robinson and Norika Konno, Robins and Duvall had plenty of competition for playing time at Louisville.

Along with the returning contributors from last season, Louisville’s backcourt adds several more players next season.

Nyah Green, a former McDonald’s All-American, redshirt in 2019-20, while Kianna Smith, a 6-foot guard, sat out after transferring from Cal. Ahlana Smith was named the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year as a 5-foot-9 guard at Gulf Coast State. Hailey Van Lith comes to Louisville as a McDonald’s All-American and the top-rated guard in the 2020 recruiting class nationally by espnW HoopGurlz.

