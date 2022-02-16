Mykasa Robinson, Ahlana Smith to Return for 2022-23 Season

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball seniors and announced on Wednesday that they will both take advantage of the NCAA's extra year of eligibility and return to the Cardinals for the 2022-23 season.



Robinson is the lone four-year senior on this year's roster and has helped lead the Cardinals to three straight Atlantic Coast Conference regular season titles. Last season, she was one of five players named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and ESPN.com's Mechelle Voepel recognized her as one of the top 12 defenders in the country.



In ACC play this season, she is shooting 50 percent from the floor. Against Florida State, she finished with a season-high nine points on 3-5 shooting, adding four assists and four steals, while committing just one turnover. In the win over Wake Forest, she entered midway through the first quarter and her defense helped trigger a 32-0 run that stretched from the second to the third quarter. She finished with a season-high and team-high seven assists.



"I'm super excited to announce that I will be coming back to play for another year. I'm so excited to get the opportunity to play in front of Card Nation for another season," said Robinson.



Smith has been a key contributor off the bench for the Cardinals all season long. She stepped up huge in the 64-58 win over Kentucky in December, contributing 13 points on 6-11 shooting. A week later, her strong second quarter helped get the Cardinals back into the game against UConn and she finished with 11 points on 3-4 shooting from beyond the arc in the 69-64 win.



Just last week, she tied her career-high with 13 points on 6-11 shooting in the 100-64 win at Syracuse.



"From the moment I stepped onto Louisville's campus, I knew I made the right decision to come here. I just want to say thank you to Card Nation for making my experience here worthwhile. With that being said, I'll be taking full advantage of my extra year of eligibility and will return next season," said Smith.



Louisville returns to action on Thursday night at 6 p.m. ET at North Carolina. The Cardinals then host Virginia Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET for Senior Day.

(Photo of Mykasa Robinson: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

