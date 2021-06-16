Louisville Signees Roosevelt Wheeler, Mike James Named to Final 2021 SI99

Louisville men's basketball signees Roosevelt Wheeler and Mike James have been named to SI All-American's final SI99, which ranks the top 99 prospects in the Class of 2021.

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Alexa Welch Edlund - Richmond Times-Dispatch)

NEW YORK - With the 2020-21 high school basketball season well in the rear view mirror, SI All-American has released their final SI99, which ranks the top 99 college basketball prospects in the Class of 2021.

Among those listed are both of Louisville men's basketball's high school signees: Roosevelt Wheeler and Mike James. Wheeler is ranked as the No. 81 prospect in the class, while James comes in at No. 83.

Wheeler, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward/center from Richmond (Va.) John Marshall HS, averaged 15.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks during his junior campaign. He was named First-Team All-State & All-Region, and helped John Marshall win two state titles in three years. He did not play in his senior season due to an Achilles injury.

James, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Orlando (Fla.) Oak Ridge, averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game during his senior season, while shooting 58% from the field. He was named the Orlando Sentinel Player of the year, and helped Oak Ridge reach the Class 7A semifinals.

Wheeler and James arrived on campus earlier this month, and have already started to take part in summer workouts and practice. They are two of the six newcomers for the Cardinals next season, including JUCO point guard El Ellis, Miami transfer Matt Cross, Marshall transfer Jarrod West and Florida transfer Noah Locke.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp