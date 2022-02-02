Louisville Center Roosevelt Wheeler Out vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If not having starting big man Malik Williams against North Carolina wasn't bad enough for the Louisville men's basketball program, now they won't have his backup.

Reserve center Roosevelt Wheeler will not be available for the Cardinals' Tuesday home contest against the Tar Heels, a school spokesman told Louisville Report. The true freshman exited Saturday's game vs. Duke late in the first half after suffering a concussion, and has yet to clear concussion protocols.

The Richmond, Va. native has only averaged 6.7 minutes per game across the 15 game he has seen the court, but he has shown flashes of brilliance a few times this season. He had a pair of four-point performances in the Bahamas and six points against Southeastern Louisiana.

His best outing on the year came in Louisville's game at Western Kentucky. With Williams sidelined due to COVID that game, Wheeler played 20 minutes, scoring a season-high eight points of 4-4 shooting, and secured three rebounds.

On Monday, interim head coach Mike Pegues announced that Williams would be suspended for their game against the Tar Heels, and potentially additional games. He is Louisville's leading scorer and rebounder.

With Wheeler out as well, expect either Gabe Wiznitzer, JJ Traynor, or even Jae'Lyn Withers to get some run as the backup center. Sydney Curry has been in the starting lineup alongside Williams for the past four games, and has averaged 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over his last five games.

Tipoff between the Tar Heels and Cardinals is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Nick King - Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

