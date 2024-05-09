Watch: Russ Smith Talks 2024 TBT Louisville Alumni Team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We still have roughly six months until the next chapter of the Louisville men's basketball program gets underway, but fans have another opportunity to relive former Cardinals glory this summer.
After making their debut last summer, the Louisville alumni team "The Ville" is making a return to the The Basketball Tournament, and will take part in the 2024 iteration of the event. The Ville made their TBT debut last summer, making it to the Louisville Regional final.
"I'm very excited to get started in July again," Smith said. "Last summer, I was doing a lot of moving around for for the bourbon. A lot of tours, a lot of signings. This year, I'm trying to be a little more locked in with the tournament, with the team. So we've kind of trimmed a bunch of signings and appearances to really focus on the basketball part. So, hopefully, we can win a few more games and win the grand prize."
Smith is one several former Cardinals that are making a return to The Ville. Peyton Siva, Chinanu Onuaku and Kyle Kuric are all coming back after taking part in The Ville's first run last summer, and Montrezl Harrell is a brand new addition.
The Ville will play host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to the quarterfinals. The Louisville Regional will take place on July 19-14.
On Thursday, Smith took time to meet with the media and discuss the alumni team. He talked about playing in the TBT again, about last year's run with The Ville, new UofL head coach Pat Kelsey, his bourbon line Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon, and more.
