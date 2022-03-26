Report: Louisville Forward Samuell Williamson Enters Transfer Portal

The junior wing is the second Cardinal to enter the portal since the end of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2022-23 roster for the Louisville men's basketball program continues to take shape, as another player has chosen to depart the Cardinals.

Junior forward Samuell Williamson has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits. He will have two years of eligibility at his next stop.

He is the second player to enter the portal for Louisville, following sophomore reserve center Gabe Wiznitzer. The news also comes on the same day that Class of 2022 signee Tae Davis opted to re-open his recruitment.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound wing came to Louisville with lofty expectations. Joining the Cardinals as part of the heralded "Super Six" 2019 class, the former McDonalds All-American was the fourth-highest ranked recruit to ever sign with Louisville in the modern recruiting era.

His freshman year was spent mostly as a reserve, averaging just 4.4 points and 15.5 minutes per game, but seeing action in all 31 games.. The Rockwall, Tex. native had a slow start to his sophomore season, but finished strong to average 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds.

He was expected to take a big leap in his junior year, but things never quite materialized for him. He only put up 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, and his role on the team diminished significantly as the season progressed.

Louisville finished their 2021-22 campaign with an overall record of 13-19, their first losing season in over two decades. The Cardinals started out with a 10-4 mark, only to lose 15 of their final 18 games. The program mutually parted ways with head coach Chris Mack in late January, and hired Kenny Payne earlier this month.

(Photo of Samuell Williamson: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

