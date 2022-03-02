Satterfield Aiming to Create Consistency in Louisville's Spring Practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football is back. Well, sort of.

Earlier this week, the Cardinals held their first practice of spring ball at Cardinal Stadium. It was the first of 15 practice sessions, which will culminate in the first spring game under head coach Scott Satterfield in early April.

It goes without saying that it's hard to accomplish a lot in your very first organized practice of the offseason, one which includes several newcomers amongst the player roster and coaching staff alike. Even Satterfield said that it was mainly used for day one scheme installs.

From the very start of the the first practice, and what will certainly remain a theme for the rest of spring ball, Satterfield is seeking to ingrain good habits into his players.

"I think, number one, is just trying to be consistent," he said when asked what he was trying to accomplish on the very first day of practice.

Louisville is coming off of a 6-7 campaign in 2021, one that includes a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl to Air Force, but does retain a lot of key players.

Over on offense, despite some turnover in the wide receiver room, the offense still brings back quarterback Malik Cunningham, four of their five starters on the offensive line, and most of their production in the running back room.

"Our offense, we got a lot of veterans that are back, starting up front and with Malik," Satterfield said. "The running back room is pretty thick - we got some good talent in that room. Then the additions we made out wide, I think is fun to watch. Those guys were making some plays."

The Cardinals had a top 25 offense under Satterfield last season, putting up 446.2 yards per game, but there is very much room for improvement. Louisville was just 40.0 percent on third downs, which was 63rd in FBS, and their 236.4 passing yards per game was just 65th.

"I think what we want to see (Malik Cunningham) become is a more consistent pocket passer," Satterfield said. "We know what he can do with his legs. One of the things we're gonna focus on this spring, is really trying to find that check down. If one or two is not there, where's the check down, let's get rid of the football."

On the defensive side of the ball, they are a few more good habits that need to be established. While they return 10 players who started a game last season, such as Yasir Abdullah, Kei'Trel Clark and Monty Montgomery, the Cardinals still surrendered 403.3 yards per game - 84th in FBS.

Like on offense, the defense needs shoring up in certain situations as well. Louisville gave up 292 first downs and had a red zone defensive percentage of 89.8 percent. Both marks rank well outside the top 100.

Still, Satterfield was pleased from what he say on the first day of practice out of the defensive side of the ball.

"Defensively, guys were flying around," he said. "We're looking at some spots over there just because of injuries and that type of thing, but still was great energy.

"I think just for us to be consistent for 15 days, and to come out and get better each and every day, I think that's going to be the goal."

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

