ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Cal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Atlantic Coast Conference play for the Louisville men's basketball program is finally here.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will take on Cal in the first leg of their trip to the West Coast. Tip-off against the Golden Bears from Haas Pavilion is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.

It's a matchup in which both sides are dealing with a handful of injuries. Two hours before kickoff, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Cal, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

On the Cardinals' side of things, like on the initial injury report, Kasean Pryor is listed as "out" on the updated report. While he has played in nine games this season, the redshirt senior stretch forward is still dealing with lingering knee issues stemming from his torn ACL early last season.

Additionally, star freshman point guard Mikel Brown was listed as a "game time decision" on the updated report. Brown has missed the last two games at Tennessee and vs. Montana due to a lower back injury. However, he will likely be good to go, as head coach Pat Kelsey announced earlier this week that he and backup point guard Kobe Rodgers were full participants in practice.

Rodgers had to exit the game at Tennessee after taking an inadvertent foot to the head, then missed the game vs. Montana due to concussion protocol. He was not listed on either injury report ahead of tonight's game.

For the Golden Bears, starting guard Justin Pippen - the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen - was listed as "probable on the initial report before being off the updated one. They also have a handful of other injuries, most notably with rotational guard Rytis Petraitis, who is listed as "out."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Cal

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#7 Kasean Pryor

GAME TIME DECISION

#0 Mikel Brown Jr.

Cal Golden Bears

OUT

#0 Jovani Ruff

#23 Sammie Yeanay

#31 Rytis Petraitis

#30 Stephon Marbury

GAME TIME DECISION

#1 DeJuan Campbell

(Photo of Kobe Rodgers: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

