ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has one more opportunity to put on a show for the home crowd.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will return to the KFC Yum! Center, hosting Syracuse for their final home game of the 2025-26 season. Tip-off against the Orange is set for 9:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Syracuse, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like on the first report, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "out" on the second report. The star freshman point guard re-aggravated his lingering lower back injury in the game against North Carolina, and it had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency in the previous game at Clemson. He did not start against the Tigers, and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes.

In the five games prior to the Clemson game, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level, putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. Playing in 21 games this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard's 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game all lead the Cardinals.

As for the Orange, true freshman guard Aaron Womack and walk-on sophomore guard Noah Lobdell are both designated as "out" on the second report. Womack is redshirting the season, and Lobdell has played just four total minutes - logging one steal.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Syracuse

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

Syracuse Orange

OUT

#14 Aaron Womack

#24 Noah Lobdell

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

