Louisville Makes Final Three for '25 Wing Shelton Henderson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is closing in on one of their top targets in the Class of 2025.
Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson trimmed his list of top schools from six to three on Thursday, and the Cardinals are still in the running. The only other schools still in the mix for his commitment are Duke and Texas.
“Me and Coach Kelsey have been building a great relationship since he got the job," he told On3's Joe Tipton. "And coach Hamilton leaving LSU and going to Louisville and having him hit me up right away that shows that they really believe in me and coming in there and making an immediate impact. Them being my first visit I’m really looking forward to that. I really enjoyed talking to Coach Kelsey. He’s really really cool dude, really easy to connect with so I think just think building that relationship is definitely going to be easy.”
Henderson was first offered by Louisville back in late April, being one of the first high school prospects to be offered by new head coach Pat Kelsey, and the Cardinals have been hard after him ever since. He took an official visit to Louisville back in late August, and has also taken visits to both Duke and Texas.
Landing Henderson would be a massive start to Louisville's 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is regarded as a five-star prospect by two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 12 recruit in the country according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 small forward and the 22 prospect in the cycle.
Henderson was a stat sheet stuffer during his junior campaign for Bellaire. In 36 games, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 27 prospects in the Class of 2025, including 18 who are uncommitted. They have yet to land a commitment in the cycle
(Photo of Pat Kelsey, Shelton Henderson via University of Louisville Athletics)
