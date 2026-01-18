Kentucky Transfer OL Evan Wibberley Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has their man in the middle of the offensive line for next season.

Former Kentucky center Evan Wibberley announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

Wibberley is the fifth former Wildcat to transfer to Louisville in this cycle. He follows receiver Montavin Quisenberry, defensive linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith, and cornerback D.J. Waller.

So far, Louisville has landed 28 transfer commitments, offsetting 24 portal defections that they have seen up to this point. The 14-day transfer window officially closed this past Friday, and it is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound lineman joined the Wildcats last offseason as a transfer from Western Kentucky, anticipating on being their starting center. However, that job was eventually given to Jager Burton, and Wibberley only played nine snaps in four total games this past season.

Wibberley spent the first three years of his collegiate career as a Hilltopper. After redshirting his true freshman campaign in 2022 and playing in five games in 2023, he was elevated to WKU's starting center in 2024. That season, he started in all 14 games, giving up no sacks and allowing just 10 total pressures on 553 pass block snaps and 939 blocking snaps overall. His 86.3 pass blocking grade on PFF that season was sixth among all FBS centers.

Despite Louisville losing most of their starters on the offensive line, this area of the field is shaping up to be a formidable unit next year. They're bringing in impact transfers in Georgia Southern tackle Johnnie Brown III, Boston College guard Eryx Daugherty, South Carolina tackle Cason Henry plus Delaware tackles Anwar O'Neal, and are also bringing back guard Lance Robinson.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Evan Wibberley via University of Kentucky Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky