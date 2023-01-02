Skip to main content

Watch: Nolan Smith, Louisville Players Recap Kentucky, Preview Syracuse

The Cardinals return home to host the Orange for their first game of the new year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As everyone knows, it's been a rough go this season for the Louisville men's basketball program. Over the first half of their 2022-23 campaign, they sport a 2-12 record and were most recently hammered by Kentucky on New Year's Eve.

That being said, the Cardinals are still trying to keep a positive mindset as they head into the new year.

"We're still fighting, we're still together, we're still persevering with everything that's going on," forward Jae'Lyn Withers said, with guard Hercy Miller adding that he believes the team will "keep our heads up knowing how we're getting better every day."

Of course, things won't get any easier. It's nothing by ACC competition for the rest of the regular season, and their first matchup of 2023 will come at home against Syracuse.

"We have to start with a fresh start," assistant coach Nolan Smith said. "Looking at this Syracuse game, we know it's a game that we can win. They're very good team, well coached, we're getting ready for their zone. But if you look at their roster, their personnel, then we look at ours, we feel good."

Prior to their matchup with the Orange, Smith, Withers and Miller took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Kentucky, previewed the upcoming showdown vs Syracuse, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Assistant Coach Nolan Smith

Forward Jae'Lyn Withers and guard Hercy Miller

(Photo of Nolan Smith: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

