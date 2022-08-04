Skip to main content

Sporting News Includes Louisville in Early 2022 Bowl Projections

The season might be a month away, but Louisville football is already being projected to return to the postseason.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're roughly a month until the start of the 2022 college football season, so naturally, it's around that time where we will start to see some way-too-early bowl projections.

Louisville might be coming off of a disappointing 6-7 campaign that included a 31-28 loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, but the folks at Sporting News are projecting the Cardinals to reach a bowl yet again in 2022.

As part of their first round of bowl predictions, which included the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls, they are projecting that Louisville will play face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29.

First played in 2010, the Pinstripe Bowl - as baseball fans can probably guess - is held in the famed Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The bowl has had ACC and Big Ten conference tie-ins since the 2014 season, with Maryland taking down Virginia Tech, 54-10, in last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

A hypothetical matchup against Purdue would not be short on storylines. As many Louisville fans know, the Boilermakers are led by UofL alum Jeff Brohm, who considered taking the Louisville job following Bobby Petrino's firing in 2018 but opted to stay at Purdue.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brohm made headlines earlier this offseason when he didn't rule out a potential return to Louisville as their head coach. Current Cardinals head coach, Scott Satterfield, took note of Brohm's comments, saying that he "might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back."

Louisville is heading into year four under Satterfield, and will open up the season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Louie: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

FZQ0iZFVEAA66_F
Football

Louisville Entering Fall Camp With Healthy Competition at Running Back

By Matthew McGavic5 hours ago
10022020
Basketball

Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

By Matthew McGavic15 hours ago
USATSI_17955046_168388606_lowres
Football

Listen: MoMo Sanogo, Trevion Cooley Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
206E72F1-DE0D-4848-9D01-DE089995B41B
Football

LB MoMo Sanogo Providing 'Big Difference' on Louisville Defense in Offseason

By Matthew McGavic19 hours ago
0045651-ipkj-1280x720
Football

Takeaways From Louisville Football's Media Day

By Matthew McGavicAug 3, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_17018631_168388606_lowres
Football

Satterfield: Louisville Has 'A Lot to Prove,' Wants to 'Earn Respect'

By Matthew McGavicAug 2, 2022 8:10 PM EDT
USATSI_16911790_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Louisville Coaches, Players Talk Media Day

By Matthew McGavicAug 2, 2022 6:11 PM EDT
D9FA9912-9F78-4385-9A59-18A4CA54F322
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Isaac Brown

By Matthew McGavicAug 2, 2022 12:45 PM EDT