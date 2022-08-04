Sporting News Includes Louisville in Early 2022 Bowl Projections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're roughly a month until the start of the 2022 college football season, so naturally, it's around that time where we will start to see some way-too-early bowl projections.

Louisville might be coming off of a disappointing 6-7 campaign that included a 31-28 loss to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, but the folks at Sporting News are projecting the Cardinals to reach a bowl yet again in 2022.

As part of their first round of bowl predictions, which included the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls, they are projecting that Louisville will play face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29.

First played in 2010, the Pinstripe Bowl - as baseball fans can probably guess - is held in the famed Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. The bowl has had ACC and Big Ten conference tie-ins since the 2014 season, with Maryland taking down Virginia Tech, 54-10, in last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

A hypothetical matchup against Purdue would not be short on storylines. As many Louisville fans know, the Boilermakers are led by UofL alum Jeff Brohm, who considered taking the Louisville job following Bobby Petrino's firing in 2018 but opted to stay at Purdue.

Brohm made headlines earlier this offseason when he didn't rule out a potential return to Louisville as their head coach. Current Cardinals head coach, Scott Satterfield, took note of Brohm's comments, saying that he "might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back."

Louisville is heading into year four under Satterfield, and will open up the season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

