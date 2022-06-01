Scott Satterfield Responds to Jeff Brohm's Comments on Louisville Job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm made headlines last month when he didn't rule out one day returning to his alma mater of Louisville, and the current head coach of the Cardinals certainly took note.

In a recent interview wth WDRB's Tom Lane, Scott Satterfield was asked about the comments from Brohm, and he didn't shy away from giving an honest answer.

"I heard a little bit about it, but I don't worry about it," Satterfield told Lane. "He's got a job. I've got a job. So, I think, for me, I don't worry about any outside noise, distractions. Because that's all they are, you know?

"Our job is to wake up every day to do the best job we can possibly do with our team. I owe it to everybody in this building — the 115 players we have in the locker room, the staff that we have running around this building — to do the best we can do every single day and to put a product on the field that's gonna go win championships. And that's what we're here for. And we go win championships, and we're going to keep this thing rolling for years to come. So, he might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back."

Speaking to members of the Louisville Flaget High School alumni association back on May 11, Brohm was asked if he felt pressure to take the Louisville job following Bobby Petrino's firing after the 2018 season.

"OK, those are all good questions on the Louisville job," Brohm said. "After being at Purdue two years when it came open, that was a tough call. Tough call. ... But, obviously, now we’re on year six. I love this town, this area. I’m an alumnus of Louisville. So anything can happen in the future.”

After turning down Louisville, then-athletic director Vince Tyra eventually hired Satterfield away from Appalachian State. He went 8-5 in his first year and was named ACC Coach of the Year, but things have been a bit rocky since his first year.

Louisville went 4-7 in the 2020 COVID year, and 6-7 this past season, with a brief flirtation with South Carolina wedged in the middle. Following the Cardinals' embarrassing 52-21 loss to Kentucky to end the 2021 regular season, there was a week of rampant speculation that he would be let go.

Tyra eventually confirmed that he would return for the 2022 season, with that sentiment backed up by interim AD Josh Heird after Tyra resigned.

"We're going to support him like heck, we're going to give him every resource to be successful," Heird said in December. "I think he will. I really, really do. If I didn't think that, it'd be a different conversation right now."

Satterfield enters his fourth season with a record of 18-19 at Louisville, most recently falling to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl. Brohm, a Louisville native and former quarterback and offensive coordinator for the Cardinals, has compiled a 28-29 record in six seasons with the Boilermakers, but is coming off of a 9-4 season that ended with a Music City Bowl win over Tennessee.

However, there is reason to believe that Louisville will turn a corner in 2022 and beyond. They return a plethora of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including Malik Cunningham and Yasir Abdullah, bolstered the current roster with several impact transfers, and are white hot out of the recruiting trail.

"I feel like we're in a really good spot right now going into year four," Satterfield told Lane.

The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamies Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

